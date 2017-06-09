 

Search for Christchurch man missing for six weeks now centres on landfill

Canterbury Police are still scouring the Kate Valley landfill in the continuing search for missing man Michael McGrath, and are appealing for more information.

Police say they have information that has led them to the Canterbury rubbish dump.

Michael McGrath.

Mr McGrath, 49, was last seen at his home in Halswell on Sunday, May 21 - more than six weeks ago.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said several items of interest have been found during the investigation, and those are being examined.

CCTV footage gathered during the investigation is also being analysed, he said.

Simon McGrath has made a plea via media today for information about his brother.
"The search of the landfill will continue into next week, with more than 20 police staff at the site each day," Det. Ins. Sweeney said.

Police are continuing to receive information, including sighting of vehicles and people of interest to the investigation.

"While the search at the landfill continues, we still ask anyone who thinks they may have helpful information to speak to us as soon as possible."


Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

00:26
Divers searched the water on Sabys Rd in Halswell for Mr McGrath, who's been missing since May 23.

Police dive squad join search for missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath
01:39
Christchurch police launched a grid search of the Halswell area on the 12th day of his disappearance.

Grid search of Christchurch property as probe into Michael McGrath's disappearance moves to next phase
02:19
Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney wants to hear from anyone who saw Michael on May 21.

Missing Christchurch man: Police appeal for sightings of Michael McGrath on his mountain bike
01:56
Three properties and three cars have been searched in bid to find missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

Police speaking to 'person of interest' in case of missing man Michael McGrath, hold out hope of finding him alive

