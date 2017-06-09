Search for Christchurch man missing for six weeks now centres on landfill

Canterbury Police are still scouring the Kate Valley landfill in the continuing search for missing man Michael McGrath, and are appealing for more information.

Michael McGrath. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr McGrath, 49, was last seen at his home in Halswell on Sunday, May 21 - more than six weeks ago.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said several items of interest have been found during the investigation, and those are being examined.

CCTV footage gathered during the investigation is also being analysed, he said.

"The search of the landfill will continue into next week, with more than 20 police staff at the site each day," Det. Ins. Sweeney said.

Police are continuing to receive information, including sighting of vehicles and people of interest to the investigation.

"While the search at the landfill continues, we still ask anyone who thinks they may have helpful information to speak to us as soon as possible."