Search called off for missing boatie in Fiordland

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

A police operation to find a missing boatie in Fiordland National Park is on hold today.

Invercargill police have been looking for a boat and its two occupants reported missing on Lake Hauroko on Friday and found a body of one of the people near Teal Bay on Saturday.

Its search and rescue team, local volunteers and a jetboat company have been helping and yesterday recovered pieces of debris - but the police could not comment on what the debris was.

Wairaurahiri Jet operator Johan Groters said they have worked through sleet and snow to extensively search the lake and adjoining Wairaurahiri River. While the weather has cleared to blue skies today, the river levels remain very high, which makes it more difficult to search.

"But it should go down over the next couple of days, so then it might be more suitable," he said.

"My understanding is the police are going to regroup and decide what they are going to do from now."

Mr Groters said the lake, which is the deepest in the country at 462 metres, is quite sizeable and very moody.

"Weather conditions can be very changeable and of course it's very cold ... people really need to be well prepared to go there," he said.

Southland district councillor George Harpur was also very familiar with the lake and its up and down conditions. About 30 years ago he said three people and a boat went missing and while their dog was recovered, their bodies and boat have never been found.

"Lake Hauroko is a long, skinny lake - it's about 28km long, not very wide and it's in between hills and attracts quite a bit of wind. Some days it's very, very, calm - some days it can get very rough. And it can go from calm to rough in a very short time," he said.

"You've just got to respect the water, respect the weather conditions, and use your common sense and judgement. You're in there, normally, with not a lot of other boats on the lake. So, I wouldn't say you take your life at risk, but you certainly need to look after it and act accordingly."