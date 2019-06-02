TODAY |

Search called off for missing boatie in Fiordland

rnz.co.nz
More From
New Zealand
Southland

By Katie Todd of rnz.co.nz

A police operation to find a missing boatie in Fiordland National Park is on hold today.

Invercargill police have been looking for a boat and its two occupants reported missing on Lake Hauroko on Friday and found a body of one of the people near Teal Bay on Saturday.

Its search and rescue team, local volunteers and a jetboat company have been helping and yesterday recovered pieces of debris - but the police could not comment on what the debris was.

Wairaurahiri Jet operator Johan Groters said they have worked through sleet and snow to extensively search the lake and adjoining Wairaurahiri River. While the weather has cleared to blue skies today, the river levels remain very high, which makes it more difficult to search.

"But it should go down over the next couple of days, so then it might be more suitable," he said.

"My understanding is the police are going to regroup and decide what they are going to do from now."

Mr Groters said the lake, which is the deepest in the country at 462 metres, is quite sizeable and very moody.

"Weather conditions can be very changeable and of course it's very cold ... people really need to be well prepared to go there," he said.

Southland district councillor George Harpur was also very familiar with the lake and its up and down conditions. About 30 years ago he said three people and a boat went missing and while their dog was recovered, their bodies and boat have never been found.

"Lake Hauroko is a long, skinny lake - it's about 28km long, not very wide and it's in between hills and attracts quite a bit of wind. Some days it's very, very, calm - some days it can get very rough. And it can go from calm to rough in a very short time," he said.

"You've just got to respect the water, respect the weather conditions, and use your common sense and judgement. You're in there, normally, with not a lot of other boats on the lake. So, I wouldn't say you take your life at risk, but you certainly need to look after it and act accordingly."

In a statement today, the police said the search and rescue team will be assessing what their next steps will be.

Reflection of snowy mountains in Lake Hauroko in the Southern Scenic Route, New Zealand
Lake Hauroko in the Southern Scenic Route. Source: istock.com
More From
New Zealand
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jerry Uili sustained serious injuries to his face, including his eye and upper lip.
'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong
2
Parker is the only loss on Ruiz Jr's professional boxing record.
'I don't really care' - Andy Ruiz Jr shuts down talk of rematch with Joseph Parker
3
The All Blacks' coach says there are a number of candidates playing well.
'It's nice to have multiple choices' – Steve Hansen stays coy on All Blacks' third halfback
4
Ruiz stopped the Brit in his tracks at Madison Square Garden.
Watch: Andy Ruiz stuns the world, knocks out Anthony Joshua to become heavyweight champ
5
Homebound holidaymakers witnessed the blaze which was reported around 2:10pm today.
Watch: Trailer carrying quad bikes goes up in flames on SH1 near Ashburton
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
A major study was published today in the American Journal of Medicine.

Vaping company slam district councils' vaping ban and say 'myths need to be busted'
Ken Clearwater says many New Zealand men and boys will be carrying the trauma of sex abuse and need to be listened to instead of being locked up

Rare voice for male sex abuse victims recognised
01:24

Outrageous Fortune star nearly fell off horse upon learning of Queen's Birthday honour
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Police seek witnesses after cyclist injured in hit and run with ute in Bay of Plenty