Search called off for man who fell overboard from Auckland party boat

The search for a 29-year-old Auckland man who is believed to have fallen overboard in Waitemata Harbour on Saturday evening has been suspended.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Tevita Kava of Mangere was on an inner harbour cruise when the incident happened.

Police said there had been a widespread search across the area, using the Police Maritime Unit, Eagle helicopter, Land Search and Rescue, Coastguard and Harbourmaster.

The Navy and the police dive squad were called in on Sunday.

A police spokesperson said "a significant area" had been searched with no success.