Search and rescue operation underway on Stewart Island for missing hunter

A search and rescue operation on Stewart Island is taking place to locate a missing man who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the 39-year-old was part of 13-person hunting group who were on the Island on Monday but he failed to return to the group that afternoon.

Detective Alun Griffiths says police are now assisting with a search and rescue operation to find the man.

"Land Search and Rescue teams are involved in the search from both Invercargill and Stewart Island, as well as Police Search and Rescue staff," Detective Griffiths said.

"Thermal technology is being used as well as a Land Search and Rescue search dog from Dunedin."