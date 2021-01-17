TODAY |

Search and rescue operation underway in Wellington after empty kayak found in water

Source:  1 NEWS

A Search and Rescue operation has been launched on Wellington’s south coast after a kayak was found floating in the water earlier today.

The kayak was located around 3:30pm in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly-caught fish on it. Source: Supplied

Police say the kayak was located around 3:30pm in Tarakena Bay, with some freshly-caught fish on it.

Police inquiries have identified an individual who was thought to have gone kayaking this morning, who has not returned when expected.

A helicopter is in the air searching, and Police Search and Rescue are also conducting land-based searches.

The Police boat Lady Liz, and a Wellington Airport rescue boat are also searching on the water.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:29
Capsize! Dean Barker's American Magic suffer horror crash after going airborne chasing first Prada Cup win
2
Team NZ spotted assisting in recovery of American Magic's capsized boat
3
Fiji announce two cases of Covid-19 at border from Auckland flight
4
Multiple Auckland state highways to be closed from tonight
5
Auckland man 'traumatised' by mistaken arrest - 'I told them my son was in the car'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Customs issues first warning to traveller over lack of pre-departure Covid-19 test

Auckland man 'traumatised' by mistaken arrest - 'I told them my son was in the car'

Puppy stolen from outside Christchurch dairy returned home

01:42

Woman charged after man shot in the arm during incident in South Auckland