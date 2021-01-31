TODAY |

Search and rescue operation underway after man fails to return from swim in Canterbury river

A search and rescue operation is underway after a man failed to return from a swim in a Canterbury river last night.

Waimakariri Bridge Source: 1 NEWS

Police say they were called to the Waimakariri River about 6.45pm after the man's friends were unable to locate him following a swim near the Waimakariri Bridge.

A search of the river with assistance from the Kaiapoi Coastguard last night did not locate the man.

The Police National Dive Squad has been deployed and is expected to assist in the search tomorrow.

Anyone with information has been asked to call police on 105, quoting file number 210130/5446.

