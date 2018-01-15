 

Search for American tourist involved in Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident put on hold

The search for an American tourist presumed drowned after a skydiving accident at Lake Wakatipu has been put on hold as police wait for more equipment.

The lake is too deep, up to 400m, for a dive-only search and so police are using sonar equipment to find Tyler Nii's body.
Tyler Nii, a 27-year-old from California, was taking part in a tandem jump last Wednesday when he and the jumpmaster plunged into the lake.

Police dive squads have been combing the 300-metre deep lake for his body this week.

However, their efforts were suspended today as they awaited more equipment - reportedly to allow them to search to greater depths.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide a time-frame for when the gear would arrived or the nature of the items.

The skydiving company involved, Queenstown-based NZONE, started operations again on Sunday after consulting with the Civil Aviation Authority.

The company's dive instructor was recovered minutes after the crash and has been recovering from minor injuries.

