Search for American tourist involved in Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident put on hold

The search for an American tourist presumed drowned after a skydiving accident at Lake Wakatipu has been put on hold as police wait for more equipment.

Tyler Nii, a 27-year-old from California, was taking part in a tandem jump last Wednesday when he and the jumpmaster plunged into the lake.

Police dive squads have been combing the 300-metre deep lake for his body this week.

However, their efforts were suspended today as they awaited more equipment - reportedly to allow them to search to greater depths.

A police spokeswoman was unable to provide a time-frame for when the gear would arrived or the nature of the items.

The skydiving company involved, Queenstown-based NZONE, started operations again on Sunday after consulting with the Civil Aviation Authority.