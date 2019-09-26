Search for 9-year-old girl swept away whitebaiting in Hokitika to continue overnight

The search for a nine-year-old girl swept away while whitebaiting on the West Coast will continue overnight.

Emergency services were called to the Hokitika River mouth about 9.45am today.

Senior Sergeant Brent Cook says the girl was whitebaiting with an elderly man when they got caught up in a current.

The man was rescued, but searchers are still looking for the girl.

Police Search and Rescue, along with the Coastguard, Land Search and Rescue, Maritime NZ and a rescue helicopter are involved in the search.