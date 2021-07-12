Search for 85-year-old missing Christchurch woman suspended

The physical search for an 85-year-old woman missing in Christchurch has been suspended.

Shirley Warrington was last seeon on Main South Road, Rolleston on Saturday 9 June. Source: Supplied

Shirley Warrington, who has serious health concerns, was last seen on Main South Road in Rolleston at 7.30pm on Saturday.

She was thought to be wearing a black dress with a white floral pattern when we disappeared.

"Despite incredible support from our search teams, and the public, we have exhausted all viable search area options at this time," Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said in a statement today.

"We have continued to have regular contact with Shirley's family and have advised them of this. They understand that we won't hesitate to initiate further physical searches as new information comes to hand."