Search for 14-year-old boy missing off Christchurch beach set to end for second day

The search for a 14-year-old Christchurch boy who went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday is set to end for the day at 5pm with still no sign of the missing boy. 

The 14-year-old went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday about 3.20pm.
Source: 1 NEWS

Surf Life Saving spokesperson Murray Johnson said: "They will probably stop the searching at 5pm today, and it is up to the Police whether they should resume the search tomorrow."

Police and Emergency Services were called at 3:20pm yesterday regarding a water incident near Scarborough Heads, Christchurch.

Police and Surf Life Saving crews have been searching all today, with family and friends of the boy also joining the search effort.

A Surf Life Saving spokesperson Murray Johnson has told 1 NEWS there are currently eight to nine surf crafts swiping along the coast line.

