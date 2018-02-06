Search for 14-year-old boy missing off Christchurch beach set to end for second day

The search for a 14-year-old Christchurch boy who went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday is set to end for the day at 5pm with still no sign of the missing boy.

Surf Life Saving spokesperson Murray Johnson said: "They will probably stop the searching at 5pm today, and it is up to the Police whether they should resume the search tomorrow."

Police and Emergency Services were called at 3:20pm yesterday regarding a water incident near Scarborough Heads, Christchurch.

Police and Surf Life Saving crews have been searching all today, with family and friends of the boy also joining the search effort.