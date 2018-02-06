 

Search for 14-year-old boy missing off Christchurch beach now considered 'recovery operation'

The search for a 14-year-old Christchurch boy who went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday is now being considered a recovery operation by police.

The second day of searching for the boy ended at 5pm today, with around 20 volunteers and police staff searching the water near Taylor's Mistake today. 

The 14-year-old went missing off Sumner Beach yesterday about 3.20pm.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police and Emergency Services were called at 3:20pm yesterday regarding a water incident near Scarborough Heads, Christchurch.

"This has been a very difficult time for this young man’s family and we are continuing to liaise closely with them," Area Commander, Canterbury Metro, Superintendent Lane Todd said in a statement.

"Police will re-assess the plan going forward and any update will be shared proactively."

Police and Surf Life Saving crews searched all today, with family and friends of the boy also joining the search effort.

