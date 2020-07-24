Sealord ordered to forfeit $24 million vessel for bottom trawling in protected area

Sealord has today been ordered to forfeit a $24 million fishing vessel for bottom trawling in a protected area.

Sealord's Ocean Dawn fishing trawler Source: Sealord

The company was also ordered to pay a $24,000 fine in Nelson District Court for trawling in a Benthic Protected Area.

In 2007, the Government says it closed 17 separate Benthic Protection Areas within New Zealand's Exclusive Economic Zone, comprising 1.1 million square kilometres, to dredging and bottom trawling.

According to the Ministry for Primary Industries, the protected areas protect large areas of mostly pristine marine environment.

"These marine landscapes are home to spectacular underwater mountains, valleys, geysers, and muddy flats and are protected through industry agreed measures," MPI says in a press release.

Sealord vessel master Bolen Terric Goomes was fined $7500 and first mate Thomas Adrian Pope was fined $5000, MPI reports.

They were convicted on one representative charge each, relating to five trawls for the company, three trawls for the skipper and two trawls for the first mate.

"The convictions resulted from a hoki fishing trip on Sealord’s commercial fishing vessel Ocean Dawn to the Chatham Rise, approximately 200 nautical miles east of Christchurch, within New Zealand’s Exclusive Economic Zone," MPI says.

The offending was first detected on October 29, 2018 by MPI. The Ministry says it relates to to five trawls that occurred during 26 October - 28 October 2018 and Sealord also self-reported the offence.

According to MPI, The quantity of sponges reported caught as by catch by Sealord in the five illegal trawls was 1300kg.