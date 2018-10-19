 

Seal colony at Ōhau Point re-opens with new viewing area

1 NEWS
The well-known seal colony at Ōhau Point near Kaikōura has re-opened with a new safe-stopping area now complete.

NZTA undertook a significant rebuild at the site after it was severely damaged during the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

The walkway leading to the water is still closed due to damage, but a new area provides people with a place to view the seals from a safe distance.

There is space for up to 20 vehicles to park.

About 100,000 cubic metres of rock fell on to the road during the earthquake, NZTA's Colin Knaggs told Stuff.

Source: 1 NEWS

Despite the disruption, seals continue to use Ōhau Point as a congregation point, and baby seal numbers this year were similar to previous years.

The Department of Conservation is still considering whether to rebuild the walkway to the waterfall.

The original area was severely damaged in the Kaikoura earthquake in 2016. Source: NZTA
