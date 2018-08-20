TODAY |

Seach team find missing Coromandel plane in Kakatarahae area

A search and rescue team have found a missing aircraft that failed to return from a flight yesterday in the Coromandel.

Maritime New Zealand spokesperson Stephanie Morison confirmed the land search and rescue team located the plane around 10am this morning in the Kakatarahae area.

The aircraft is 2-seater Vans RV-12 with one person on board.

The search began after the plane was reported missing at 4:25pm yesterday afternoon.

It failed to arrive at its destination, Aardmore Airport near Manurewa, after taking off from Whitianga Airport yesterday morning.

Thick fog in Manurewa meant it could not land at that location and it is understood the pilot may have made a return journey to the Coromandel Peninsula, Ms Morison told Stuff.

The last recorded location of the aircraft on radars was in a rugged area of the Coromandel Forest called Kakatarahae.

A land Search and Rescue team consisting of four people were searching in the Kakatarahae area overnight as well as at first light this morning.


