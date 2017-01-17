Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson attacks NZ and Oz for not stopping whalers

Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson has written a scathing attack on Japan, Australia and New Zealand in the wake of footage emerging of a minke whale aboard a Japanese ship in Australian waters.

The organisation published photos in Sunday of an antarctic minke whale aboard the Japanese Nisshin Maru ship, suggesting that the crew members had covered the whale's carcass after noticing the helicopter taking photos because they knew it was illegal.

Australia Environment Minister Josh Drydenberg said the government there is "deeply disappointed" that Japan has resumed whaling.

"We will continue our efforts in the International Whaling Commission to strongly oppose commercial whaling and so-called 'scientific' whaling, uphold the moratorium on commercial whaling," Mr Frydenberg said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English also called it "disappointing".

Mr Watson, writing on his Facebook page, said the whalers are continuing because Australia and New Zealand refuse to directly intervene.

"Australia and New Zealand have made it quite clear they will do nothing more than express their 'disappointment'," he wrote.

"Japan is using the whaling issue to illustrate that Japan can do whatever it wants, wherever it wants, anytime it wants.

"They are over-fishing the sea, killing dolphins with impunity and they attempt to crush anyone who opposes them."

Mr Watson noted that the Nisshin Maru was previously painted with the word "research" in large letters on the side - this lettering has now been removed.

The Nisshin Maru in 2014, above, and the same ship early in 2017. Source: Sea Shepherd

There is currently a moratorium on all commercial whaling, but with allowances for scientific research.

Japan operates a research programme which includes lethal sampling techniques - the whale meat left over afterwards is sold in markets and to food vendors.

Antarctic minke whales have been protected since the moratorium came into force, apart from commercial catches under objection and subsistence catches in the North Atlantic (as practised by both Norway and Iceland) and special permit catches in the North Pacific.