 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson attacks NZ and Oz for not stopping whalers

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Sea Shepherd's Paul Watson has written a scathing attack on Japan, Australia and New Zealand in the wake of footage emerging of a minke whale aboard a Japanese ship in Australian waters.

The Japanese whaling fleet is set to re-launch early next year, despite the UN’s highest court banning the practice.
Source: 1 NEWS

The organisation published photos in Sunday of an antarctic minke whale aboard the Japanese Nisshin Maru ship, suggesting that the crew members had covered the whale's carcass after noticing the helicopter taking photos because they knew it was illegal.

Australia Environment Minister Josh Drydenberg said the government there is "deeply disappointed" that Japan has resumed whaling.

"We will continue our efforts in the International Whaling Commission to strongly oppose commercial whaling and so-called 'scientific' whaling, uphold the moratorium on commercial whaling," Mr Frydenberg said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English also called it "disappointing".

Bill English says New Zealand will be supporting Australia, which has slammed Japanese whalers caught by Sea Shepherd with an antarctic minke whale on board.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Watson, writing on his Facebook page, said the whalers are continuing because Australia and New Zealand refuse to directly intervene.

"Australia and New Zealand have made it quite clear they will do nothing more than express their 'disappointment'," he wrote.

"Japan is using the whaling issue to illustrate that Japan can do whatever it wants, wherever it wants, anytime it wants.

"They are over-fishing the sea, killing dolphins with impunity and they attempt to crush anyone who opposes them."

Mr Watson noted that the Nisshin Maru was previously painted with the word "research" in large letters on the side - this lettering has now been removed.

The Nisshin Maru in 2014, above, and the same ship early in 2017.

The Nisshin Maru in 2014, above, and the same ship early in 2017.

Source: Sea Shepherd

There is currently a moratorium on all commercial whaling, but with allowances for scientific research.

Japan operates a research programme which includes lethal sampling techniques - the whale meat left over afterwards is sold in markets and to food vendors.

Antarctic minke whales have been protected since the moratorium came into force, apart from commercial catches under objection and subsistence catches in the North Atlantic (as practised by both Norway and Iceland) and special permit catches in the North Pacific.

New Zealand spokesperson for the Japanese Institute For Cetacean Research Glenn Inwood told 1 NEWS his client has no official comment on this incident.

Related

00:18
Bill English says New Zealand will be supporting Australia, who has slammed Japanese whalers caught by Sea Shepherd with an Antarctic minke whale on board.

Prime Minister says Japanese whalers caught with protected whale species is ‘disappointing’
02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town
00:36

Anti-whaling group slams Japanese research

Japan's whaling intentions under fire

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:33
1
It was a wild ride for those on board a Jetstar flight to Wellington yesterday.

Video: 'My heart was in my throat' - passengers clap as Jetstar flight makes 'bumpy' landing during severe Wellington winds

00:31
2
Shocking video has emerged of an elderly couple being attacked while sitting in the back of a taxi in Birmingham.

Video: Elderly woman knocked out by rock thrown by reckless teens

00:17
3
The video was taken on the set of upcoming film A Dog's Purpose, and the American Humane Association is investigating.

'Just throw him in!' Treatment of dog forced into water prompts investigation into Hollywood film


01:13
4
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

00:42
5
Richard Wilkins didn't take kindly to Tim Gilbert and Sylvia Jeffrey's humour on Nine's Today Show.

Video: Aussie journo walks off live TV show after colleagues poke fun at his 'stegosaurus' hair

00:18
The city is enduring strong gusts today which have disrupted the transport system.

Clear skies in Wellington as severe weather passes but thunderstorms could hit Auckland, Northland later today

There was widespread transport disruption in the capital today due to the severe weather.

02:14
New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

Kiwi appointed senior aide to Donald Trump 'doesn't bring a lot of ego and he just gets things done'

New York-based Chris Liddell has been assistant to the President-elect.

01:13
Summary: Up and coming young singer Sianne Dougherty busted some beautiful notes after sharing her story about being a mum and her career.

Watch: Rising Kiwi singer whose voice will blow you away grew up believing she had no talent

Sianne Dougherty stunned our friends from Te Karere yesterday with this impromptu performance.

00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

John Armstrong: Pike River re-entry never going to happen

Hard as it is for the families, they should be wary of politicians' promises, our columnist says.

00:34
The All Blacks first-five has confirmed that 2017 is his final year playing rugby in NZ.

Watch: 'It is with great sadness that this will be my last year playing in NZ' - All Blacks star Aaron Cruden confirms French move in video to Kiwi public

Cruden has signed a three-year deal with French club Montpellier.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ