Sea Shepherd offer $5,000 reward for information over shooting of Owha the leopard seal in Auckland

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction in the case of Owha the leopard seal who was apparently shot in the face in Auckland over the weekend.

The offer comes from Sea Shepherd conservation society who released a statement today.

“The shooting of Owha was cowardly and illegal and for this reason Sea Shepherd is offering $5,000 for any evidence leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible.

"Endangered species are non-replaceable and thus more valuable than the material replaceable possession of human beings. A Leopard Seal is a beautiful and valued creature deserving of respect and protection."

Leopard seal Owha was injured in Auckland Harbour, reportedly from a gunshot. Source: NIWA

The offer comes after Owha was shot in the face in Auckland Harbour on Saturday.

The leopard seal has been living in Auckland and Northland since 2015, and is frequently seen in the inner Waitemata Harbour. She is known to sleep on pontoons and is often spotted at marinas.

Leopard seals are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act 1978.

Owha near the Auckland Harbour Bridge Source: rnz.co.nz
