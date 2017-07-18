Sculpture to be unveiled in honour of post-Kaikoura earthquake resilience

Kaikoura's post-earthquake resilience will be recognised with a sculpture at the town's rail station.

The unveiling coincides with the first freight train arriving in Kaikoura, since last November's quake caused widespread damage to the Picton-Christchurch rail link.

Artist Ben Foster, who made the sculpture, has kept the details under wraps until the ceremony today.

"It's designed as a reminder that change is constant and to communicate the power of nature," Mr Foster said.