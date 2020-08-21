TODAY |

Scuffle between NZ First staffer and protestors caught on camera

Source:  1 NEWS

Video has emerged of an altercation between a New Zealand First staffer and protestors at a recent party campaign event.

Police say they were called to a disorder incident, but no arrests were made. Source: 1 NEWS

Party leader Winston Peters says there's no excuse for the language and actions of the staffer seen in the video.

The staffer involved in the incident is from the office of MP Jenny Marcroft.

The confrontation happened at the campaign launch of NZ First candidate Rob Gore at a bar in Auckland's New Lynn last month.

Political commentator Shane te Pou was there and told 1 NEWS "it was pretty ugly".

He added that in his time in politics he had seen worse.

The group known as United Families for Justice say they were protesting Oranga Tamariki and calling for Minister of Children Tracey Martin to resign.

Exactly what started the scuffle is disputed with the protestors saying they were the ones who called police.

Police confirmed to 1 NEWS they responded to a report of a disorder. Parties were spoken to but no arrests were made.

The staff member involved was immediately warned about their behaviour, Mr Peters said.

Mr Peters says whatever the provocation there's no excuse for the type of language and actions shown in the video.

