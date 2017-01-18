Scrub fires in upper North Island 'taxing on resources' says rural fire authority

Firefighters have been praised for their work at a spate of recent blazes in the upper North Island.

But the National Rural Fire Authority admits the fires have been "taxing on resources".

John Rasmussen of the authority told 1 NEWS there had been "exceptional service" at scrub fires in Whitianga and Ngaruawahia over the past few days.

"We are going ok, but for the local volunteers (and the local rural fire authority and Fire Service people) it can be very demanding because these fires run for not only a day, but you've got mop up. That could go for weeks," he said.

"It is quite taxing on the resources, particularly if you get fire after fire. Crews in some places are getting a bit tired, we're having to bring additional crews in from other parts of the country to relieve and to support them."

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the fires.

The large scrub fire in the hills of Whitianga on Tuesday night wiped out six homes and destroyed the Wilderland Sustainable Community property.

At least three other homes and 26 people were evacuated due to the fire which burnt about 100 hectares of the peninsula to the water's edge,