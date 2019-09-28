Scrub fire in Skippers Canyon 'largely contained' after spreading across 200 hectares, closing road

Firefighters say they have largely contained a large scrub fire the bottom of Deep Creek in Skippers Canyon which began at around 2.45pm today.

No injuries have been reported, but a woolshed was engulfed in flames.

A Queensland Lakes District Council spokesperson said crews had re-mapped the area and the fire now covered about 140 hectares of land.

Mark Mawhinney, Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer for Central Otago, said in a statement there was no risk to life.

"After a sustained effort by six helicopters using monsoon buckets and seven ground crews, we’re confident we’ve done as much as we can to contain the fire, but we need to be prepared for things to change overnight," he said.

Mr Mawhinney said the wind was easing and there was a potential for rain overnight. However, he said it would be difficult to get a clear look at the extent of the fire until tomorrow morning.

"We’ll be standing the emergency service crews down overnight for safety reasons, but the fire will be closely monitored and the response effort will start again at first light once we are clear what we are dealing with," he said.

Earlier, rural fire officer Bobby Lamont said the fire covered a land area of approximately 200 hectares.

Five helicopters were using monsoon buckets to control the fire while five Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews from Glenorchy, Arrowtown, Luggate, Queenstown and Tarras tackled the blaze on the ground, he said.

The Skippers Road is closed until further notice and people are advised to avoid the area until Emergency Services deem it safe.