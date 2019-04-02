TODAY |

Scrub fire in Hawke's Bay near DOC campsite brought under control

Source:  1 NEWS

A scrub fire in Te Haroto, Hawkes Bay near a DOC campsite has been brought under control this afternoon.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

The fire was located near the Glenfalls DOC campsite on the Mohaka River off Waitara Road, and was reported just after noon.

Eighteen fire crews were called to the scene with a helicopter and monsoon bucket used to fight the fire.

The fire spread over 300 by 150 metres of steep terrain, Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) told 1 NEWS.

Surrounding structures were also being threatened, but fire crews had managed to protect them.

FENZ said about 4.30pm that the fire had been brought under control and that urban firefighters had left the scene.

Rural fire crews remain in the area dampening down hot spots.


New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
