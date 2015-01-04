Scrub fire burns near Taupo

Source:
Firefighters have battled a scrub fire near Taupo this afternoon.
The fire burned a 20m by 50m area in Tauhara Forest north-east of Taupo.
Fire crews were called to the scene at 1.30pm today.
Fire acting shift manager Carren Larking said the fire was escalated to a second alarm after crews became concerned that high winds could cause the fire to get out of control.
Three fire trucks and a council tanker were used to fight the blaze, which has now been brought under control.
A rural fire team was now dampening down hotspots and "mopping up", Ms Larking said.
