Scrub fire burns near Taupo

Firefighters have battled a scrub fire near Taupo this afternoon.

The fire burned a 20m by 50m area in Tauhara Forest north-east of Taupo.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 1.30pm today.

Fire acting shift manager Carren Larking said the fire was escalated to a second alarm after crews became concerned that high winds could cause the fire to get out of control.

Three fire trucks and a council tanker were used to fight the blaze, which has now been brought under control.