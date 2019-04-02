Scrub fire burning out of control in Hawke's Bay near DOC campsite

A scrub fire is burning out-of-control in Te Haroto, Hawkes Bay.

The fire is spread over 300 by 150 metres and is on steep terrain, Fire and Emergency told 1 NEWS.

Surrounding structures are also being threatened.

The fire is located near the Glenfalls DOC campsite on the Mohaka River off Waitara Road.

Stong winds are making it difficult for fire crews to contain the fire, and it has been elevated to a third alarm.

Eighteen fire crews are at the scene with a helicopter and monsoon bucket.