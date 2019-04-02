TODAY |

Scrub fire burning out of control in Hawke's Bay near DOC campsite

Source:  1 NEWS

A scrub fire is burning out-of-control in Te Haroto, Hawkes Bay.

Firefighters working at the scene of a fire (file image). Source: 1 NEWS

The fire is spread over 300 by 150 metres and is on steep terrain, Fire and Emergency told 1 NEWS.

Surrounding structures are also being threatened. 

The fire is located near the Glenfalls DOC campsite on the Mohaka River off Waitara Road.

Stong winds are making it difficult for fire crews to contain the fire, and it has been elevated to a third alarm.

Eighteen fire crews are at the scene with a helicopter and monsoon bucket.


New Zealand
Hawke's Bay
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
'It's a body blow' - Unsuccessful recovery mission returns from Whakaari/White Island
2
Scrub fire burning out of control in Hawke's Bay near DOC campsite
3
Whakatāne business owners suffer downturn after Whakaari/White Island eruption
4
Government workers find weight loss and easier commute following e-bike discount
5
Police release more names of White Island eruption victims
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

'It's a body blow' - Unsuccessful recovery mission returns from Whakaari/White Island

Recovery team land safely on mainland after searching for remaining two bodies on Whakaari/White Island

NZ consumers must be clothing conscious following factory fire deaths in India - Tearfund

Plunket playgroups sending love to people alone during holiday season