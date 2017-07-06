'Screaming out for answers' - victims of state care sexual abuse gather at Parliament calling for independent inquiry

Hundreds of former state wards today took their fight to the steps of Parliament seeking a Government apology for past sexual abuse under state care.

The sexual abuse victims presented a petition of 5296 signatures calling for an independent inquiry into historical sexual abuse while under New Zealand state care.

Joining them was Race Relations Commissioner Dame Susan Devoy who slammed the Government for not doing enough for children abused in state care.

"I'd really like to ask how many MP's have spoken to a survivor, a victim of this abuse," Ms Devoy said.

"Do the right thing."

Holding up a picture of himself when he was six-years-old, the age he entered state care, was David Jarvis.

"This little boy is still within this grown man today screaming out for answers. And what this inquiry would do for me on a personal level is, it'll break the chain," said Mr Jarvis.

The petition was received by Labour and Green Party MP's but the Government did not appear.

The Green Party has said what many wards of the state endured amounts to torture.