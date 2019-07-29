TODAY |

Screaming and yelling heard during Auckland attack that left woman dead – 'What the hell did you do?'

A woman described hearing screaming and a man yelling "what the hell did you do?" in a daylight Auckland attack that left one woman dead this morning.

Police were called to the scene in Massey after a report of an assault around 8.35am.

Shortly after police apprehended a man near the scene.

The man is now assisting police with inquiries, and no one else is being sought over to this incident, authorities said.

Jalpa Amin heard the incident unfold and told 1 NEWS she was at home feeding her young daughter when a commotion erupted outside.

"I heard a woman scream, then there was a thud and I heard this man shouting, 'what the hell did you do?'

"I heard those noises and I thought something is not right," Ms Amin says.

Upon opening the curtains to see what was happening, Ms Amin then saw a man run past the window.

Realising something serious had occurred, she rushed out to try and help and was confronted by a bloody scene.

Ms Amin believes the victim was stabbed at a bus stop by a man near her house.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 1 NEWS reporter described seeing a body lying in grass opposite houses.

Auckland Transport tweeted a section of Westgate Drive is closed between Bonny Crescent and Rush Creek due to a "police incident".

Diversions of bus services that operate along the route should also be expected.

Anyone who may have seen the incident or who has information is asked to call Waitemata Police on 09 839 0697 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Source: 1 NEWS
