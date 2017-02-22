 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Scream school 101: Auckland school teaching students to 'scream' when dodgy strangers approach

share

Nicole Bremner 

1 NEWS Reporter

An Auckland school is introducing lessons with a twist to help keep students safe on their way to school.

An Auckland school is introducing lessons with a twist to help keep students safe on their way to school.
Source: 1 NEWS

Police say most children are harmed by people they know.

But, Northcote Primary School is upping the volume on education about approaches from strangers.

The school has added a "screaming practice" to its "respecting ourselves programme" after a local incident involving a girl during the summer break.

The school's principal, Jo Gregory, said the girl was cycling in a public place with her mum, who was a few steps ahead of her, when a person approached her and asked her to go with them.

Just last November, an 11-year-old boy approached in West Auckland's Ranui was the victim of an attack, which remains unsolved.

The man asked the boy for directions, abducted him, drove him to an unknown location and sexually assaulted him.

Northcote Primary School says it isn't trying to alarm its students, but merely trying to focus on two key messages: run away and scream for help.

Police showed 1 NEWS a 15-page child safety guide, which says it's important that children have a safe route to school, they know about keeping safe when approached by other people and how they can record vehicle details in a safe way.

Related

Nicole Bremner

Education

Social Issues

Crime and Justice

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:38
1
A video has gone viral of a woman getting revenge on men who dared hassle her in London.

Online heroine: Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection

01:57
2
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

05:19
3
An increase in house sales is forcing tenants out of long term accommodation and for many they have nowhere else to go.

Rotorua tenants living in squalid conditions have had enough

01:49
4
The filmmaker was both humble and typically comedic in his acceptance speech from Los Angeles.

New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi 'stuck in LA', pleads 'come and get me' in hilarious speech

00:25
5
The footage shows how Ford's decision to land on the taxiway came close to causing a major catastrophe.

Video: The horrifying moment Harrison Ford flies plane perilously close to packed jet at US airport

01:57
The filmmaker's wife, Chelsea Winstanley, accompanied by Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, collected the award on Waititi's behalf from Prime Minister Bill English in Auckland.

'Creative, courageous, audacious' filmmaker Taika Waititi named 2017 New Zealander of the Year

Waititi is working in Los Angeles so his wife collected the award on his behalf from Prime Minister Bill English at the ceremony in Auckland.


05:19

Pregnant tenant living in squalid, over-priced Rotorua flat fed up with 'lazy' landlords

It's a two bedroom unit, and she is paying $450 a week to live there, in an area where the median rent a week is $270.

04:10

Christchurch Earthquake six years on: 'Doesn't get any easier, that's for sure'

Families came from around the world to remember the 185 people lost in the 2011 quake.

01:57

'The scars won't heal' - CTV victims' families want more answers six years on from quake

Japan lost 28 lives, 12 of those being young language students in the CTV building.

02:01
Joanne Harrison has been jailed for nearly four years for stealing more than $700k of taxpayers' money.

Transparency of Transport Ministry called into question after fraudster employee's dealings kept quiet

The Ministry of Transport is facing questions about its employment processes.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ