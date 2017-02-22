Scream school 101: Auckland school teaching students to 'scream' when dodgy strangers approach

An Auckland school is introducing lessons with a twist to help keep students safe on their way to school.

Police say most children are harmed by people they know.

But, Northcote Primary School is upping the volume on education about approaches from strangers.

The school has added a "screaming practice" to its "respecting ourselves programme" after a local incident involving a girl during the summer break.

The school's principal, Jo Gregory, said the girl was cycling in a public place with her mum, who was a few steps ahead of her, when a person approached her and asked her to go with them.

Just last November, an 11-year-old boy approached in West Auckland's Ranui was the victim of an attack, which remains unsolved.

The man asked the boy for directions, abducted him, drove him to an unknown location and sexually assaulted him.

Northcote Primary School says it isn't trying to alarm its students, but merely trying to focus on two key messages: run away and scream for help.