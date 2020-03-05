Scrapping Latin in schools a mistake, says Auckland students and teacher

New Zealand’s education system is about to get an overhaul by the Government and one of its proposals is to scrap Latin from NCEA.

It's still unclear why Latin is being targeted specifically but Latin students and teachers around the country are shocked.

Rob Griffiths is in charge of teaching St Cuthbert's one hundred Latin students.

Among other things, the Government wants to scrap NCEA Latin because it says it wants less specific subject options at Year 11.

The Government is now putting the idea out to the public for "consultation".

Seven Sharp’s Julian Lee asked students from St Cutbert’s College if they thought Latin is still relevant.

“My father who is a professor of economics at the University of Auckland said you have to take Latin because it's so useful to you in later life. Latin is the language of the law and government and science and technology and everything,” one student said.

“Mark Zuckerberg said that Latin was really useful when he started computer programming and software design because it's the language of patterns and coding. It helps you with all sorts of subjects,” Mr Griffiths said.

“We don't want to it to be lost and realise too late and have to come back to it, by then it's gone,” he said.