Scout leader facing multiple charges may have other victims — police

Police say a former Scout leader charged with historical sexual offences involving children over 40 years may have had other victims.

The man was arrested in March and faces a total of 26 charges. They are: seven charges of unlawful sexual connection with a male aged 12-16; 17 charges of indecent assault on a boy aged between 12-16; one charge of committing an indecent act; and one charge of indecent assault on a man / boy over the age of 16.

Six people have come forward to police with information.

Detective Jocelyn Bell said the investigation team was now asking anyone else who might have information or concerns to come forward.

"We would like to assure those who come forward that the information they provide will be treated with sensitivity," Detective Bell said.

She said the man could not be named due to a suppression order but he was involved in the scouting movement in Auckland between 1971 and 1977 and then in the Wellington region until 2018.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police via 105 and quote Operation Antioch, file number 191125/2050.

