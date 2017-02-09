 

The scourge of NZ: Meth addiction driving hospitalisations, offending, domestic violence

Ryan Boswell 

1 NEWS Reporter

The number of charges police are handing out for methamphetamine-related offences has hit a record high.

Figures obtained by 1 NEWS have revealed a huge leap in methamphetamine use and possession charges.
1 NEWS has obtained figures under the Official Information Act showing 1049 charges were issued for the possession or use of methamphetamine in the 2015-16 year, up from 363 charges in 2003-04.

The documents also reveal the number of individuals charged jumped from 259 to 520, with the majority being sentenced to imprisonment, community work, home detention or being issued a fine.

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson says methamphetamine is the "drug of choice for New Zealand at the moment."

"The figures are a reflection of the focus that we've had on it. So clearly for us meth or any illicit drug like meth is a driver of crime so it’s been a significant focus."

Mr Anderson says police have been targeting the supply network as well as the demand.

"We know that police can’t arrest ourselves out of a social problem (like meth) so we're working with agencies and communities right across New Zealand to target that demand."

An estimated 160,000 New Zealanders have addiction problems but on around 24k have access to rehab.
Ryan Boswell

Crime and Justice

