The scourge of NZ: Meth addiction driving hospitalisations, offending, domestic violence

The number of charges police are handing out for methamphetamine-related offences has hit a record high.

1 NEWS has obtained figures under the Official Information Act showing 1049 charges were issued for the possession or use of methamphetamine in the 2015-16 year, up from 363 charges in 2003-04.

The documents also reveal the number of individuals charged jumped from 259 to 520, with the majority being sentenced to imprisonment, community work, home detention or being issued a fine.

Detective Superintendent Tim Anderson says methamphetamine is the "drug of choice for New Zealand at the moment."

"The figures are a reflection of the focus that we've had on it. So clearly for us meth or any illicit drug like meth is a driver of crime so it’s been a significant focus."

Mr Anderson says police have been targeting the supply network as well as the demand.