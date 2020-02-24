Scott Morrison open to discussions of mosque attacker serving sentence in Australia

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is open to discussions around the Christchurch mosque attacker serving his sentence in Australia.

Composite image of Jacinda Ardern and Scott Morrison. Source: 1 NEWS

In an interview with ABC, Mr Morrison said "all Australians and all New Zealanders would want to see this character locked up forever and never see the light of day again".

"Whether he's held in New Zealand or Australia, look, we're open to that discussion," he told ABC.

He said there were many implications if that were to be the case.

"The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern, and I, we'll talk about those issues. But most of all, we're concerned about what the views of the families would be."

It comes after yesterday's sentencing that handed down life without parole after the terrorist admitted 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and one terror charge during the March 15 terrorist attack.

Shortly after, Winston Peters said it was time for Australia "to take this terrorist home".

"The Islamic community and all of New Zealand has already suffered enough without having to pay astronomical prison costs to keep him safe in our prison system."

Mr Peters told ABC it could cost $50 million or more to hold Tarrant for life.

"This is unprecedented, and the cost is huge, and at that level of security inside our prisons, surely it would be the right thing for the Australian people to accept," he told ABC.

When asked yesterday of prisoner transfer options to Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, "today probably isn't the day for too much discussion around that".

"Today deserves to be the day for those families, to hear that sentence to be handed down and just to have a bit of time with that.

"The one thing I should say is that there isn't a legal basis for it. It would be a very complex undertaking."