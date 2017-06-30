Scores of rugby-mad people take on world's largest scrum challenge in Palmerston North

Palmerston North has attempted to claim the world record for the largest scrum.

1,758 people from the region, young and old, took part in the record breaking attempt at Palmerston North Boys' High School.

They claim to have nabbed the current record off the Irish town of Limerick, beating their attempt by 18.

A contingent of British and Irish Lions fans also turned out to help break the record.

Black Ferns fullback Selica Winiata was on hand to feed the ball into the scrum, where it was hooked, before she box kicked it up the field, signalling the end of the attempt.

The oldest "scrummager" was 84-year-old Pauline Scott, who loves rugby but couldn’t understand why people were paying attention to her.

Official documentation and video evidence has to be passed on to the Guinness World Records before it can be made official.