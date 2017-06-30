 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Scores of rugby-mad people take on world's largest scrum challenge in Palmerston North

share

Sean Hogan 

1 NEWS Reporter

Palmerston North has attempted to claim the world record for the largest scrum.

1758 people from the region, young and old, as well as some Lions fans took part in the record breaking attempt.
Source: 1 NEWS

1,758 people from the region, young and old, took part in the record breaking attempt at Palmerston North Boys' High School.

They claim to have nabbed the current record off the Irish town of Limerick, beating their attempt by 18.

A contingent of British and Irish Lions fans also turned out to help break the record.

Black Ferns fullback Selica Winiata was on hand to feed the ball into the scrum, where it was hooked, before she box kicked it up the field, signalling the end of the attempt.

The oldest "scrummager" was 84-year-old Pauline Scott, who loves rugby but couldn’t understand why people were paying attention to her.

Official documentation and video evidence has to be passed on to the Guinness World Records before it can be made official.

The event is part of the city’s Winter Festival.

Related

Manawatu-Wanganui

Sean Hogan

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:29
2
Mika Brzazinski is the latest person in the press to feel Trump's wrath.

'She was bleeding badly from a facelift' - President Trump mocks news anchor's appearance


3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:44
4
Steve Hansen said ABs prop Owen Franks didn't talk about it and said that some players do uncharacteristic acts in the game "in the heat of the moment".

Video: 'If they don't see it move on' - Steve Hansen weighs in on Mako Vunipola's alleged 'squirrel grip' on Owen Franks

01:58
5
The urban and rural fire services are also merging, and Kiwis will pay more in insurance to help fund it.

Fire Service gets a new name - 'It does reflect far better what we do now days'

00:44
Steve Hansen said ABs prop Owen Franks didn't talk about it and said that some players do uncharacteristic acts in the game "in the heat of the moment".

Video: 'If they don't see it move on' - Steve Hansen weighs in on Mako Vunipola's alleged 'squirrel grip' on Owen Franks

Prop Franks hasn't mentioned the incident to his coach.

04:15
Many Kiwis tune out to the wider world listening to music while exercising.

Tragic death of Auckland teen struck by train leads parents to support One Ear Out campaign

"It's easily being distracted, it just takes a split second and then something like this could happen."

01:58
The series features white Australian comedian Chris Lilley.

'A really good time to laugh' - Australian TV series featuring dysfunctional Tongan gets positive reaction from some

The Tongan community has differing opinions on the series featuring white comedian Chris Lilley.

02:17
The regional intervention force is being withdrawn after 14 years.

Former rebel commander giving ex-criminals a second chance with jobs in Solomon Islands

Jimmy Lusibaea is now a member of parliament and a leading businessman.

01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ