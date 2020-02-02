Scorching temperatures over the weekend breaks weather records



This weekend has been a scorcher for most of the country, with some regions breaking weather records.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Whitianga and Te Puke both reached an all time high yesterday, while Gisborne reached 38C on Friday.

Australia’s scorching conditions and temperatures in the mid-40s are behind our latest hot spell.

"We’ve been looking at the records all day and Napier Airport has broken its all time hottest temperature recorded at the airport there since records began in 1974. It got up to 37.4C today," MetService's Lewis Ferris told 1 NEWS.

The heat can be dangerous for the elderly and young children, and Woodcote Retirement Village is taking no chances.

"Dehydration is serious. It can lead to falls and hospital admissions, infections," manager Liz Hampton told 1 NEWS.

"So it’s really important that especially children and older people keep well hydrated."

Much of the country has only had a fraction of its average January rainfall.

Christchurch, Nelson and Whangārei are significantly below their normal levels.

Some places at the top of the South Island haven’t had a drop, going on their longest ever spell without rain.

“[I'm] really concerned, it would take very little for the fire to start and spread very rapidly through the whole area, the grass is just so dry,” said Wairarapa farmer Marion Cameron.

The hot spell is set to stay until Tuesday.