Scorching temperatures here to stay, with Alexandra forecast to hit 35 degrees

The scorching weather is set to stay, with the likes of Alexandra soaring up to a hot 35 degree high today. 

The humid weather looks here to stay for most places.
According to MetService, Hamilton and Palmerston North are set to stay warm, with a high of 30 degrees for another day. 

"As heatwave conditions continue for large parts of the country,temperatures have been reaching up to the mid 30s with ease the last few days and this is set to continue," a Metservice statement said.

Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Extreme temperatures hit Wanaka that soared up to 35.2 degrees which is the hottest the town has seen since 1973. 

Fine weather is gracing Auckland for Anniversary Day, with a 29 degree high and easterly breezes. 

Wellington is heating up to a high of 27 degrees, as is Dunedin. 

Is any reprieve on the way?
Christchurch is set for 25 degrees, and Nelson is forecast to sit on 26. 

Napier and Whangarei have rain predicted to cool down the 26 degree day. 

An incoming low could bring cool relief to southern and central New Zealand with periods of heavy rain and gales. 

Fire services warn of the increased fire risk due to the high temperatures. 

Deputy principal rural fire officer for North Canterbury Dale Wilhelm gives tips to avoid fire.
To check your weather, click here. 

