Scorching temperatures expected in many places today but severe wet weather a possibility later this week

The hot weather is expected to reach its peak today, but some will be relieved to hear it's not going to last.

Central Otago and Canterbury will continue to see the highest temperatures, but heavy rain and winds are expected across the South Island later in the week.

"Later this week we're looking at a low pressure system, which is currently over the Coral Sea," MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

"A tropical low may develop to a tropical cyclone. But all the forecast models do hint on it moving down to New Zealand and that could bring some severe weather later in the week."

Meanwhile, rainfall is predicted to arrive in the North Island from Thursday as well.

But today, it is going to be sunny and extremely hot in Southland and Otago.

A searing national high of 37C is expected in Alexandra.

Fine conditions are expected throughout most of the South Island today, apart from morning cloud around Hokitika and Greymouth, and Milford Sound will see showers kick in this afternoon.

There will be some very hot temperatures along the East Coast too, with Ashburton hitting a high of 33C and Blenheim reaching 34C.

A little bit of cloud cover will form first up over the North Island's east this morning, but it will pass quickly.

A perfect day is set for the Bay of Plenty today once the overcast morning clears, but Rotorua, Whakatane and Tauranga could see some light rain first thing this morning.

A fine day is due in the Upper North also, with clear skies and warm temperatures, including a high of 27C in Auckland today.

There is, however, the chance of some showers in Northland.