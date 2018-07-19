 

Scope of Petone scrap metal yard fire revealed as blaze is doused from ladders

The fire at the scrap yard has caused a street to be closed and nearby businesses to be evacuated in Lower Hutt.
Wellington

Grant Robertson will deliver the new Labour-led Government's first Budget since taking power tomorrow.

'It's discriminatory' - Neighbours get anonymous letter warning them of future Housing NZ tenants

2
The youngest member of the team, 11-year-old Titan, said thanks to Saman Kunan.

Watch: 'Thank you for your sacrifice' - Rescued Thai boys pay tribute to Navy SEAL diver who died trying to save them

3
4
The boys and their football coach were trapped for more than two weeks underground before being rescued.

Watch: Thai cave boys recount the moment two divers found them underground as they speak publicly for first time since rescue

5
Cancer society's Medical Director Dr Chris Jackson says the study was only on rats, but does have some interesting implications.

'Don't throw your cell phones away' - Expert cautions against alarm as study links rat cancer to phone radiation


Parkside Road in Petone has been closed with the blaze also causing nearby businesses to be evacuated as a precaution.

Young Labour, Young Greens launch petition to ban gay conversion therapy

The two youth wings say the practice is unethical and inhumane.

Tūākau locals said they were shocked at what they believed were racist and classist attitudes.

"We weren't sure if it was for real," said 14-year-old Adul Samon. "So we stopped and listened."

He told media he has “full faith in America’s great intelligence agencies”.

Trump makes major U-turn after Putin meeting, saying he misspoke over Russian meddling in US election

Today the US president told reporters he doesn't see why Russia "wouldn't" be responsible for US election meddling.