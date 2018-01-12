 

Scooter driver dies following collision with truck in Whanganui

A scooter driver has died following a collision with a truck at a Whanganui intersection this morning.

Police earlier reported that the crash at the intersection of Hinau Street and Mosston Road in Castlecliff was between a truck and a pedestrian. 

They now say the crash at about 11.13am was in fact between a truck and a 50cc motor scooter.

The scooter driver, a man in his twenties has since died.

The road was closed but is now open again and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police say the name of the deceased will be released when all next of kin have been advised and their thoughts go to the family at this sad time.

