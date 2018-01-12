Scooter driver dies following collision with truck in Whanganui

A scooter driver has died following a collision with a truck at a Whanganui intersection this morning.

Police earlier reported that the crash at the intersection of Hinau Street and Mosston Road in Castlecliff was between a truck and a pedestrian.

They now say the crash at about 11.13am was in fact between a truck and a 50cc motor scooter.

The scooter driver, a man in his twenties has since died.

The road was closed but is now open again and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.