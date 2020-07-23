Scientists thrilled at chance to dissect giant squid found off Whakaari/White Island

Scientists had the rare opportunity today to dissect one of the largest squid species in the world.

Found in the Bay of Plenty, the female Taningia Fimbria, weighs around 100kgs.

It’s thought it was 1km deep in the waters around Whakaari/White Island when it was caught by a fishing trawler.

AUT’s Professor Kat Bolstad said, “They recognised the value this would have for science and kindly brought it back”.

“It's a species that's only recently been recognised. For hundreds of years it was thought there was just one species that was like this worldwide and about two years ago it turned out there was three and this was one of the new ones”, she said.

“I have seen a few individuals of this species, but never one this size so for me this is quite exciting and it's one we see less frequently than the giant squid.”

Auckland War Memorial Museum’s Rebecca Bray told 1 NEWS, “we only have a few specimen so anything like this where you can learn about diet, breeding, lifestyle anything like that is so wonderful”.

The animal has the largest light organs in the animal kingdom, on two of its arms.

"We don't really know if they are used to communicate within the species, or used in hunting, or defence”, said Ms Bolstad.

“The suckers on the arms are actually modified into hooks a bit like cat claws.”

Another point of interest is the reproductive system.

Ms Bolstad said, “squid produce a sperm package that's one of the most complex reproductive structures in the known animal kingdom”.

“Those packets of sperm burrow into the female's tissue by itself ... and this particular species seems to go one further, the male makes some kind of cut in the exterior part of the female's body where it inserts the package”.

The squid was initially given to the University of Waikato, who are using it as part of a three year project, looking at the effects of the heavy metals coming out of Whakaari/White Island, especially following last year’s deadly eruption.

Professor Nick Ling said, “Mercury in particular is often a problem ... so that's really what we want to look at, whether there is a potential for risk for seafood safety around the White Island region”.

He says other toxic elements like arsenic and cadmium are released in geothermal emissions too.

Professor Chris Battershill said, “There were fish kills directly after the eruptions”

“While it was an incredibly tragic event, the area around the island has become a unique 'living lab' and this rare specimen will help us understand a bit more about how far through the food chain everything is going”