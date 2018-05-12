 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Scientists teaming up with kids to unlock secrets of the manuka tree

share

John McKenzie 

1 NEWS Reporter

The research has led to discoveries which could see the value of manuka grow.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

John McKenzie

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:19
1

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano spawns new lava fissure amid fears of massive explosion

2
Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

00:23
3
“All the kids died peacefully in their beds,” Aaron Cockburn said.

'All the kids died peacefully in their beds' - Father of four kids killed in Margaret River tragedy breaks his silence

4
The first picture of True.

Khloe Kardashian shares first photo of daughter True

5
A photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck.

Tesla with Autopilot slams into fire truck stopped at red light

00:30
Israel Folau couldn't stop the rampaging winger as the Waratahs lost to yet another Kiwi team.

Super Rugby recap: Amazing comeback! Crusaders beat Waratahs after being 29 nil down

Tonight's Super Rugby match in Christchurch is a contender for game of the season.

00:15
Agnatius Paasi and Isaiah Papali'i momentarily left the field after some big defensive tackles by Napa.

Sydney Roosters demolish woeful Warriors in scrappy NRL clash

The Roosters got payback on the Warriors after their round four loss, thumping the home team 32-0 in Auckland tonight.

00:31
It's one of 15 protests being held around the country today.

'Do no harm but take no s***' - Thousands of nurses march across NZ demanding better pay, conditions

A petition 32,000 strong is set to be presented on the steps of Parliament today, directed at the PM.


02:46
A family of seven were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.

Latest on WA mass shooting: Australia grieves and searches for answers after worst mass shooting in over 20 years

A family of seven including four children were found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in Margaret River.


02:51
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland for volcanologists.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 