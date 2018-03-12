 

Scientists take to the air to survey ice and snow of South Island's shrinking glaciers

A new aerial survey shows New Zealand glaciers are shrinking in size after a record-breaking heat this summer.

Source: 1 NEWS

That's according to NIWA climate scientist, Dr Andrew Lorrey who led this year's annual aerial snowline survey that took place over the weekend.

"When you start comparing models taken from 2015 to 2016 to 2017 to 2018 you can actually calculate the amount of volume of ice that's changed from year to year," he said.

For the last 40 years NIWA's aerial snowline survey has been tracking our most important glaciers.

"These are holding a lot of our water for the South Island, it's crucial for power generation, it's crucial for agriculture, so it's important to monitor what's up top of the water towers," Dr Lorrey said.

In total 30 of the 50 glaciers surveyed have snowlines above the top of the mountain and they've lost 30 per cent of the ice they had 40-years-ago.

Glaciologist Trevor Chinn started the survey in the late 70's and is shocked by what he's seen.

"They've gained nothing in the last 12 months, they've lost all the snow they gained last winter plus some of the winter before, it's quite a mad year for glaciers," he told 1 NEWS.

