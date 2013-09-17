Scientists stumble on 'significant' new energy source while drilling in Alpine earthquake fault

When New Zealand researchers drilled deep into an earthquake fault, they stumbled upon a discovery they say could provide a significant new energy source for the South Pacific nation.

Source: 1 NEWS

The scientists found that the water in the Alpine Fault was much hotter than expected.

It could potentially be harnessed to generate electricity or provide direct heating to industries like dairy farming.

The finding was surprising because geothermal energy is usually associated with volcanic activity.

But there are no volcanoes where the scientists drilled. Because the Alpine Fault stretches for hundreds of kilometres like a spine along the country's South Island, the energy source could be enormous.