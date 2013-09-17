 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Scientists stumble on 'significant' new energy source while drilling in Alpine earthquake fault

share

Source:

NZN

When New Zealand researchers drilled deep into an earthquake fault, they stumbled upon a discovery they say could provide a significant new energy source for the South Pacific nation.

Source: 1 NEWS

The scientists found that the water in the Alpine Fault was much hotter than expected.

It could potentially be harnessed to generate electricity or provide direct heating to industries like dairy farming.

The finding was surprising because geothermal energy is usually associated with volcanic activity.

But there are no volcanoes where the scientists drilled. Because the Alpine Fault stretches for hundreds of kilometres like a spine along the country's South Island, the energy source could be enormous.

The study led by Victoria University of Wellington professor Rupert Sutherland was published in the journal Nature.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Ben Ikin had some touching words for the NRL superstar after it was revealed he is battling mental health issues.

League star Greg Inglis checks himself into mental health clinic as ongoing battle with depression revealed

2

Live stream: Breakfast

00:15
3
Police in Pasco, Florida, are hunting the driver who hit 14-year-old Johnny Walsh Jr.

Graphic warning: Out-of-control 4WD mows down bike-riding teen on quiet suburban US street

02:07
4
Phoenix "Highlight Reel" Hunapo-Nofoa is hoping to finally live up to his nickname after months of struggling.

Video: Samoan league hopeful left stranded by pro clubs and visa issues, finally getting his shot

5

'Very unusual hole in the clouds' captured in Kaikoura

01:48
The crown says Marcus Tucker was killed after a case of mistaken identity.

Man found bound and burnt near Christchurch lake was victim of mistaken identity, court hears

The body of Marcus Tucker was found on Anzac Day last year.


00:33
New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew said the November game would have multiple benefits for both teams.

Confirmed! All Blacks to play Japan next year ahead of 2019 World Cup

The November 3 Test will serve as a stepping stone for the All Blacks' Northern tour.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30
Ben Ainslie Racing’s boat actually nosedived under one of Team NZ’s hulls as they piled into the Kiwis.

Watch: New footage captures sheer force of ramming by British entry on Team NZ

"It's just unnecessary a week out from the America's Cup," the Kiwis say.

02:48
The scheme, announced today, will cost $2.2 billion.

Opinion: Government's handling of housing crisis lurches from chaotic to shambolic

Ministers are starting to suffer from the same delusions as all long-running governments, says John Armstrong.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ