Scientists spot a pod of very rare 'Type D' orca

National Geographic has published underwater footage of a rare encounter with "Type D" orca off the coast of South America.

Type D orca were only differentiated from other orca types in 1955 when a large pod stranded in Paraparaumu near Wellington.

The most recent sighting took place on board a tour vessel returning from Antarctica near Chile in December last year.

Type D orca have a much smaller white eye patch than other orca, and larger, more bulbous heads.

Their dorsal fins are also much more sharply pointed, and they prefer regions where the oceans are cold and rough.

Their status - whether they are their own distinct species, or a sub-species - is considered to be unresolved.

While many will recognise an orca when they see it, according to NOAA there are many distinct varieties worldwide.

A poster showing the many types of orca.
A poster showing the many types of orca. Source: NOAA

The 'Type D' orca has a more round head and smaller eye patch compared with other orca. Source: National Geographic
