TODAY |

Scientists map Lake Wakatipu to help understand landslide, tsunami risk

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Dunedin and Otago
Natural Disasters
Science

For the first time, scientists are taking an in-depth look at what lies below one of the country's most popular lakes.

The mapping of Otago's Lake Wakatipu could provide life-saving information about the lake's natural hazards.

Surrounded by mountains and close to the Alpine Fault, it's thought lake could be particularly vulnerable to landslides or tsunamis.

"You can have tsunamis in lakes, people typically don't think about that but if they experience a really strong earthquake and they're near to the lake shore it's time to move away," NIWA marine geologist Dr Joshu Mountjoy told 1 NEWS.

However, mapping the country's longest lake is no easy task.

Steep cliffs surrounding the lake continue underwater to depths of 300 metres.

NIWA wants to eventually map every lake in the country and hopes to have a better idea of what lies beneath Lake Wakatipu by the end of the year.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Mapping of the lake’s depths could provide life-saving information about natural hazards. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    New Zealand
    Environment
    Dunedin and Otago
    Natural Disasters
    Science
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    Malcolm Black, former lead singer of the Netherworld Dancing Toys and prominent music lawyer.
    For Today singer and music industry lawyer Malcolm Black ONZM dies
    2
    The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
    Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
    3
    Police Commissioner Mike Bush said police are difficult to contact in non-emergency situations.
    New non-emergency phone number for contacting police introduced
    4
    The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
    Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
    5
    The 105 number is aimed at putting more Kiwis in touch with police and freeing up emergency operators.
    Watch: NZ police release catchy jingle for new-non emergency number
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE

    Auckland store selling avocados for $11 - and that's the discounted rate
    00:21
    Police say they were called to a Parumoana Street address where a man was found with serious injuries.

    Homicide investigation underway after man dies following fight in Porirua

    Price hike for Great Walks: More money, fewer tourists
    03:12
    The Prime Minister made the announcement today.

    James Cameron adds star power as PM announces $50 million to develop clean energy in Taranaki