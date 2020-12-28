Scientists who helped form NZ's Covid-19 response given New Year's Honours

Two New Zealand scientists who helped the Government with its response to the Covid-19 pandemic have been recognised in this year’s New Year’s Honours list.

Professor Michael Baker and Professor Shaun Hendy Source: 1 NEWS

Professors Michael Baker and Shaun Hendy have both been made Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit in this year’s list.

Baker has been given the title for his services to public health while Hendy was a recipient for services to science.

Baker has been recognised as one of New Zealand’s leading epidemiologists, having worked in the public health sector for more than 30 years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In that time, he has expressed a range of public health research interests, with a particular focus on infectious diseases, environmental health and housing, of which he has published widely in.

When the pandemic hit, Baker was made a member of the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group and quickly became a strong advocate for eliminating the virus and keeping it out of the country, over the approach of flattening the curve.

Dave Dobbyn, ex-Air NZ boss Rob Fyfe among Kiwis receiving New Year's Honours accolades

As such, his commentary helped inform the Government’s nationwide lockdown.

Hendy, on the other hand, helped the Ministry of Health and the Government with his projections on the rate of transmission under different alert level scenarios.

Your playlist will load after this ad