Scientists fail to keep up with ever-evolving synthetic drugs

The rapid evolution of new types of designer drugs is leaving New Zealand's scientists battling to keep on top of the illicit products being brought across our borders.

Source: 1 NEWS

Between 2009 and 2016, new substances were being reported to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime at a rate of about one a week.

New Zealand's Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) alone identified more than 120 new designer drugs and said those being seized as recently as a year ago were rarely seen now, having been replaced by variants.

One of the organisation's senior scientists, Cameron Johnson, said the organisation had been working with the University of Auckland, which had sophisticated instruments to identify new drugs.

"The availability of these new substances online or through the dark net means they can be bought so readily."

Mr Johnson said a lot of new designer drugs were made to mimic more traditional ones such as ecstasy which created problems not limited to law enforcement.

"Whether that's more potency, more toxicity, it's just largely unknown because they haven't been around for long and haven't undergone the same trials."

The worldwide scientific community was good at communicating with each other about new substances, he said.

"We're all facing the same sorts of challenges so everyone is very keen to help each other out and ... putting the data out there so that other labs can access it and compare their results to what's being seen elsewhere around the world.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager John O'Keefe said he was confident the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Psychoactive Substances Act enabled new drugs to be classified correctly.

A number of the new designer drugs marketed as MDMA or ecstasy, but stronger, were more dangerous.

"Then they're getting a drug that is not what they expect, in a higher dosage - a totally different drug that will have numerous side effects, psychological effects and will cause them to become ill."

It was a case of "buyer beware" when it came to the new drugs, Mr O'Keefe said.

Customs acting manager of northern ports Brent Litherland said a lot of new drugs came through the Auckland Mail Centre.

Its "first defender" tool - a laser which can identify substances in seconds - was great for identifying known drugs.

"But a lot of those we're starting to see are the unknowns. They've chemically adjusted the drug and if we can't identify it then we refer it off to ESR who we're fortunate to have a good relationship with.

Mr Litherland had a simple message for those trying to bring illicit substances into the country: Don't.

"It's not what you think it is. These drugs are not manufactured in safe environments."