 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Scientists fail to keep up with ever-evolving synthetic drugs

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

The rapid evolution of new types of designer drugs is leaving New Zealand's scientists battling to keep on top of the illicit products being brought across our borders.

Source: 1 NEWS

Between 2009 and 2016, new substances were being reported to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime at a rate of about one a week.

New Zealand's Institute of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) alone identified more than 120 new designer drugs and said those being seized as recently as a year ago were rarely seen now, having been replaced by variants.

One of the organisation's senior scientists, Cameron Johnson, said the organisation had been working with the University of Auckland, which had sophisticated instruments to identify new drugs.

"The availability of these new substances online or through the dark net means they can be bought so readily."

Mr Johnson said a lot of new designer drugs were made to mimic more traditional ones such as ecstasy which created problems not limited to law enforcement.

"Whether that's more potency, more toxicity, it's just largely unknown because they haven't been around for long and haven't undergone the same trials."

The worldwide scientific community was good at communicating with each other about new substances, he said.

"We're all facing the same sorts of challenges so everyone is very keen to help each other out and ... putting the data out there so that other labs can access it and compare their results to what's being seen elsewhere around the world.

National Drug Intelligence Bureau manager John O'Keefe said he was confident the Misuse of Drugs Act and the Psychoactive Substances Act enabled new drugs to be classified correctly.

A number of the new designer drugs marketed as MDMA or ecstasy, but stronger, were more dangerous.

"Then they're getting a drug that is not what they expect, in a higher dosage - a totally different drug that will have numerous side effects, psychological effects and will cause them to become ill."

It was a case of "buyer beware" when it came to the new drugs, Mr O'Keefe said.

Customs acting manager of northern ports Brent Litherland said a lot of new drugs came through the Auckland Mail Centre.

Its "first defender" tool - a laser which can identify substances in seconds - was great for identifying known drugs.

"But a lot of those we're starting to see are the unknowns. They've chemically adjusted the drug and if we can't identify it then we refer it off to ESR who we're fortunate to have a good relationship with.

Mr Litherland had a simple message for those trying to bring illicit substances into the country: Don't.

"It's not what you think it is. These drugs are not manufactured in safe environments."

- By Anne Marie May

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Demetrius Pairama

Woman charged over killing of 17-year-old in Auckland's Mangere

2
Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

3
Wheelie bins (file picture).

Body of Australian man missing for 15 years found in wheelie bin

4
Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

5
A police emblem on the sleeve of an officer.

Nelson woman attacked by burglar after she found him in her home

05:30
Chris Chang leads one last round up of TVNZ's football experts.

World Cup Chat: 'Clinical' France take home Football World Cup in style as 1 NEWS team looks back at highlights of 2018 tournament

Chris Chang leads one last round up with TVNZ's football experts.

Demetrius Pairama

Outburst from public gallery as woman accused of murdering Auckland teen Demetrius Pairama appears in court

The woman has been remanded in custody, and will next appear in the High Court in Auckland on August 8.

Melbourne Rebels player Amanaki Mafi appears in court.

Melbourne Rebels' Amanaki Mafi released on bail after alleged assault on teammate

The incident followed the team's season-ending loss to the Highlanders on Saturday.

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping shakes hands during a news conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Trump’s trade battle with China will exacerbate relations with Beijing that are already fraying on several fronts as the U.S. takes a more confrontational stance and an increasingly powerful China stands its ground. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

New Zealand's defence strategy risks wrath of China - Simon Bridges

The National Party leader is ringing alarm bells about NZ's relations with two world super powers - America and China.

Police car generic.

Person seriously injured after car collides with train in Bay of Plenty

The Fire and Emergency spokesperson said it was foggy at the time of the crash.