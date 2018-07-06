 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Scientists drill into the heart of an underwater volcano off NZ coast on groundbreaking mission

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

A mission off New Zealand's coast has broken new-ground - literally - with scientists going where none have gone before.

Scientists managed to managed to recover more than 200m of volcanic core on a groundbreaking mission.

Scientists managed to managed to recover more than 200m of volcanic core on a groundbreaking mission.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Geologists on a trip to the Kermadec Arc - 400km northeast of White Island - have managed to drill into the heart of an underwater volcano, more than 1600m below the surface, and extract samples.

The Joides Resolution returned to Auckland this week and chief scientist Cornel De Ronde has been welcoming people aboard to share the expedition's success.

It was very rare to be able to drill through any volcano, let alone one so deep in the ocean, he said.

"We were very lucky that this international consortium thought that this was a pretty good idea, all based on science," Mr De Ronde said.

"It was five years in the making and $20 million in the costs."

The scientists spent two months drilling into Brothers, a massive underwater volcano which is about three times the size of White island.

Samples of volcanic rock taken by scientists who went on a mission to Kermadec Arc

Samples of volcanic rock taken by scientists who went on a mission to Kermadec Arc

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The oval shaped volcano is 13km-long and 8km-wide.

Mr De Ronde said scientists knew more about the dark side of the moon than they did about the ocean floor, but information from the Brothers would help answer some key questions.

"How are metals transported through volcanoes ... what metals are there, how did they get there and where are they going?

Scientist Tobias Hofig said at one point they struck rock so hard and hot fluids so acidic that some of their drilling equipment was destroyed.

However, they still managed to recover more than 200m of volcanic core.

The trip was funded by a consortium of 23 countries that make up the International Ocean Discovery Programme, with the United States being the main funder.

Mr de Ronde said the expedition had been a career highlight.

"It was spectacularly successful. The technology used enabled us to do what we did.

"Once you get a bunch of people together with a common goal it's amazing what you can achieve."

Scientists will now spend the next year poring over the samples to help unearth more secrets around how and why submarine volcanoes work.

Related

Science

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Saman Kunan.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

2
New Zealand currency (file picture).

Vehicle wrapping scam could take thousands of dollars from your bank account, police warn

00:10
3
The southern right whale has been frolicking in the harbour since Monday.

Curious whale in Wellington Harbour delays berthing of Interislander ferry and postpones capital's Matariki fireworks

00:15
4
Walsh threw 21.92m to edge his closest rival, Brazil's Darlan Romani, by 54cm.

Kiwi shot put champion Tom Walsh claims gold at Switzerland Diamond League after huge throw

5

Controversial speaker Lauren Southern ‘going to insult all of us’ says NZ Islamic community leader

Saman Kunan.

Thailand cave rescue: Expert diver dies during operation to free trapped boys

Saman Kunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, was volunteering his time to help rescue the boys.

01:40
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

Keep your raincoats handy as more wet weather kicks in this weekend

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett gives the latest update.

06:05
Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

World Cup Chat: Uruguay and France to headline quarterfinals showdown, England look to keep dream alive against Sweden

Chris Chang leads TVNZ's football buffs to break down the upcoming quarter-finals action.

02:39
Yoogo Share launched in Christchurch as part of the scheme, which saw 12 businesses ditch 115 combustion cars.

1 NEWS Community: Would you ditch your car to share an electric one with others?

"I often joke, it will take a long time for Kiwis to give up driving their Ford Rangers and having their own car," said Yoogo Share's Kirsten Corson.


Crusaders' Jordan Taufua touches down, but the try is overturned during the Highlanders v Crusaders, Super Rugby Round 5, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 17 March 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby preview: Crusaders stacked with returning All Blacks against Highlanders, Hurricanes to add more misery for Blues

1 NEWS NOW pundit Campbell Burnes gives his picks and analysis.