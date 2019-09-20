TODAY |

The scientist turned artist who captures Aotearoa's extinct bird life

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture

As conservation week comes to a close it's easy to focus on things like trapping, breeding and saving our endangered wildlife.

But when TVNZ1's Seven Sharp asked for your conservation stories, one phone call got their attention. 

It was about a man who uses his artistic ability to warn us about what we are missing.

Paul Martinson is a scientist who started off his career as a science technician but has now embraced the art of painting.

In 1990s the painter was asked if he would work on a book of extinct New Zealand birds.

"In those days there was almost nothing known about them," he says. 

“I would go along to scientists and ask, 'ok, what do you think this looked like? because I haven’t got a clue.'

“And they would say 'actually I don’t know either'.”

And so his work began.

“We laid the bones out that we had of a particular skeleton,” says Mr Martinson.

“The whole process is like a jigsaw.”

He says he has to piece together genetic information with fossils.

Huge sections are missing, and colours are gone. He says he has to make calculated guesses based on the information he has.

“You toil away on this picture and an expert comes around and goes “come on Paul, that's rubbish,” he laughs.

He says he tries to get his work as perfect as possible.

But when no living person can tell you what the images looked like and there aren't any photos, mistakes can be made.

“Such as the case of the giant moa - we were completely wrong,” he says.

“So the neck went straight up to make it as tall as possible and then they realised the articulation of the skeleton meant the neck would have been the same height as the back of the bird,” he says.

Mr Martinson enjoys being able to give people something they’ve never seen before. 

“You’re giving people a chance to see what might have been and that's very rewarding I’d have to say.”


Your playlist will load after this ad

Paul Martinson will keep on painting, looking for what the rest of us can never see. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Two independent sightings of mystery South Island panther within days and 20km of each other
2
Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent
3
All Blacks get special visitor for captain's run training in Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
4
Kiwi and Japanese tradition take centre stage at Rugby World Cup opening ceremony in Tokyo
5
Father grateful for work of Southern DHB's only neurosurgeon who saved son's life after 4m fall
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Government, councils gearing up for busy summer of freedom camping

Man dies following Northland motorcyle crash involving Destiny Church member

John Armstrong's opinion: Bridges' Christchurch Call politicking may persuade voters he's not fit for highest office

Man dies after falling from e-scooter in central Auckland