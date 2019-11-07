Scientist located two areas of blood staining in room used by man accused of killing Grace Millane

An ESR scientist giving evidence in the Grace Millane trial says she located two areas of blood staining on the carpet in the Auckland CityLife hotel room used by the man accused of killing her.

A 27-year-old Auckland man is accused of murdering the British backpacker in early December last year in that room.

He denies the charge, and his identity can't be revealed.

Dianne Crenfeldt from the Institute of Environmental Science and Research told the jury that in her opinion it appeared there had been an attempt at a “clean-up” on the carpet.

While there was no visible sign of blood on the top layer of the carpet, there was evidence of blood on the underside of the carpet, both sides of the underlay and the concrete floor below.

She says the staining came from a round object, most likely a bucket.

Ms Crenfeldt says she was unable to extract a DNA profile from the blood residue as it wasn’t a good enough sample.