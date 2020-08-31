Scientific reserve 'extensively damaged' as forestry fire continues to rage near Twizel

Fire crews are still battling a fire raging near Twizel, in the Mackenzie District, and will stay at the scene overnight.

Around 3100 hectares has burned since the fire started at around 11.25am yesterday morning, despite efforts by firefighters.

Strong north-westerly winds have hampered the battle against the large scrub and forestry fire, west of Lake Pukaki.

As the gusts weren't as strong as forecast today, helicopters were able to keep fighting the fire until dusk.

Fire and Emergency NZ says no injuries have been reported, but the Pukaki Scientific Reserve has been "extensively damaged" by the blaze.

One residential property has also been lost to the flames, as well as "a number of smaller outbuildings", senior rural fire officer Rob Hands told 1 NEWS today.

The fire has mostly been contained to an area of wilding pines today.

"There is no current or expected threat to the Twizel township or Mount Cook Village," a spokesperson said tonight.

Freedom campers have been asked to move on and around 50 people at a nearby campsite were evacuated today. State Highway 80 remains closed.

Around 150 firefighters took part in the battle against the blaze today, as well as 18 helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft, eight tankers, five heavy diggers and 14 fire appliances.

An incident management team is based in Twizel, with around 25 people taking part.

Fire and Emergency NZ says crews will remain on-site overnight and will reassess the situation as first light tomorrow.