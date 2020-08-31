TODAY |

Scientific reserve 'extensively damaged' as forestry fire continues to rage near Twizel

Source:  1 NEWS

Fire crews are still battling a fire raging near Twizel, in the Mackenzie District, and will stay at the scene overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The blaze has been burning for more than a day, but local towns aren’t considered at risk. Source: 1 NEWS

Around 3100 hectares has burned since the fire started at around 11.25am yesterday morning, despite efforts by firefighters.

Strong north-westerly winds have hampered the battle against the large scrub and forestry fire, west of Lake Pukaki.

As the gusts weren't as strong as forecast today, helicopters were able to keep fighting the fire until dusk.

Fire and Emergency NZ says no injuries have been reported, but the Pukaki Scientific Reserve has been "extensively damaged" by the blaze.

One residential property has also been lost to the flames, as well as "a number of smaller outbuildings", senior rural fire officer Rob Hands told 1 NEWS today.

The fire has mostly been contained to an area of wilding pines today.

"There is no current or expected threat to the Twizel township or Mount Cook Village," a spokesperson said tonight.

Freedom campers have been asked to move on and around 50 people at a nearby campsite were evacuated today. State Highway 80 remains closed.

Around 150 firefighters took part in the battle against the blaze today, as well as 18 helicopters, two fixed-wing aircraft, eight tankers, five heavy diggers and 14 fire appliances.

An incident management team is based in Twizel, with around 25 people taking part.

Fire and Emergency NZ says crews will remain on-site overnight and will reassess the situation as first light tomorrow.

It's expected to take around five days to fully extinguish the blaze.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown on Auckland's North Shore closed for cleaning after exposure to Covid-19
2
Five new Covid-19 cases recorded in the community today
3
Judith Collins says husband isn't sexist after anti-Ardern memes lead to him being racially abused
4
Abortion for 10-year-old rape victim sparks near-riot in Brazil
5
'More risk' in Auckland's move to Level 2 this time round - Covid-19 modeller
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:04

Fair Go: Kind Kiwis step up after Wellington teen loses $900 to sketchy custom bike trader

Countdown on Auckland's North Shore closed for cleaning after exposure to Covid-19

Driver dies after crashing into fence in Nelson

Noumea-based NZ consul Bruce Shepherd dies, aged 55