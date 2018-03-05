 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Science around cats 'keen to wipe out NZ's native bird population' challenged

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

Former SPCA head Bob Kerridge talks with TVNZ1's Seven Sharp.
Source: Seven Sharp

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

Video: 'It's like a curse' - tearful Stan Walker releases raw and personal trailer for documentary on health battles


00:11
2
The Kiwi singer is set to reveal more details on his illness, related to a rare cancer-causing gene.

'You aren't alone Stan' - outpouring of grief and well-wishes meets news of Stan Walker's new documentary detailing serious health battle

01:12
3
After years of struggles with alcohol, the rugby star wants to help others avoid making the same mistakes.

Zac Guildford returning to French rugby after not securing Super Rugby contract

00:20
4
The broadcaster says the "scary" incident happened in a Queenstown pub where her parents had taken her two kids for dinner.

Watch: Toni Street says 'complete stranger' filmed her daughter on playground pole

5

Tropical disturbance near Vanuatu has 'high potential' to become a cyclone later in week

Tropical disturbance near Vanuatu has 'high potential' to become a cyclone later in week

At the moment, the system looks set to stay well north of New Zealand.


404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 193209512

Varnish cache server

Waikato River

Fears for man missing after jumping into Waikato River following police pursuit on Saturday

"The driver was seen swimming north in the river before disappearing from view."

Matt Todd of the Crusaders offloads in the tackle of Johnny Faauli of the Chiefs and Shaun Stevenson of the Chiefs during the Crusaders V Chiefs, Super Rugby week 2, AMI Stadium,Christchurch, New Zealand, 24th Febuary 2018.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby Power Rankings: Crusaders dominate, Blues fall and Rebels shine in Australia

Campbell Burnes breaks down week two's action and how it reflects where the teams are at early on.

00:30
Guillermo del Toro also took out Best Director for the film.

The Shape of Water takes out Best Picture at the 90th Oscars ceremony in LA

the film was a big winner on the night taking out four awards, including Best Director for Guillermo del Toro.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 