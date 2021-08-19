School's ski trip cut short due to level 4 lockdown



The snap lockdown has caused logistical nightmares for many schools, including one principal who had the challenge of bringing 45 children down from Mt Ruapehu and back from school camp.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Oropi principal Andrew King says the children couldn’t ski on the first day because of the weather and “the second day never eventuated because of lockdown”.

He told 1 NEWS he had to make plenty of phone calls to the Ministry of Education and made a plea for ideas on a group Facebook page for principals.

The 45 children and 10 staff finally made it home yesterday.

“It's a good example of how complex the role is. As a principal you've got parents to look after, kids to look after, and staff to look after,” King said.

The Government gave just six hours notice before the country plunged into level 4 lockdown.

That meant many teachers didn’t have enough time to go back into classrooms and retrieve items they needed.

However, the Education Ministry has now brought in new rules which allow schools to bring in limited staff to prepare hardpacks and collect digital devices to deliver to homes.

There are strict conditions including mask-use at all times, physical distancing, surface cleaning and drop-offs to students must be contactless.

The Principals Federation’s Cherie Taylor-Patel said there were many children who don’t have a device to aid with at-home learning.

“What it highlights is the inequities within our system. I know last year in the first lockdown, we were asked to let the Ministry know how many devices we needed to support families that didn't have appropriate online technology, and the money ran out long before the need,” she said.